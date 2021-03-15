Cherokee County’s newest deputy comes with a bark; meet K9 Odin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 deputy, Odin.

Odin and deputy Tyler Due recently completed nine weeks of training at the Houston K9 Academy where Odin was named Top Dog. Due and Odin are trained in narcotic detection, tracking, and apprehension.

Odin, a Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department by K9 Officers, a nonprofit group that also covered the cost of training.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51