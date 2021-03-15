RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 deputy, Odin.
Odin and deputy Tyler Due recently completed nine weeks of training at the Houston K9 Academy where Odin was named Top Dog. Due and Odin are trained in narcotic detection, tracking, and apprehension.
Odin, a Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department by K9 Officers, a nonprofit group that also covered the cost of training.
- TurboTax stimulus check: Company says IRS has accurate bank account information for customers
- Cherokee County’s newest deputy comes with a bark; meet K9 Odin
- 2 charged in assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after riot
- Toys R Us has a new owner who’s planning to open stores
- How Gov. Greg Abbott plans to punish Texas cities that defund police