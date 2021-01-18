Cherokee game wardens looking for who shot deer, left it beside road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas game wardens in Cherokee County found a deer that was shot to death along a rural road and now want to arrest the person who did it.

The deer was discovered alongside Farm to Market Road 241, near its intersection with Farm to Market 851 north of Alto

Game wardens believe the animal was shot about Christmas Day. “The deer was left to waste alongside the road,” said information posted on Facebook.

Texas Game Wardens are seeking information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person/s responsible illegally killing the deer. Those with information are asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

