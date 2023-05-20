GILMER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans celebrated the Cherokee Rose Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Gilmer. The festival had a petting zoo, story-telling, exhibits and beautiful plants for sale.

Chamber of commerce executive director, Gloria Mcluckie, along with the junior board members where happy to help create a beautiful event for everyone to enjoy.

“So the festival is for the family, it’s just a day of family fun and to celebrate the Cherokee rose. That grows in east Texas. They’re either white or pink,” Mcluckie said.

The turtle race was one of the most popular events, it drew in almost 200 people.