Chick-fil-A coming to Jacksonville; Opening set for next year

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville is getting a Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant will be located at 502 S. Jackson St., the site of the old city library, and is scheduled to open in late spring or early summer 2021, said information from Melissa Hardy, director of Communications and Tourism for the city.

The owner, Marybeth Wade, has been a Chick-fil-A managerial and corporate leadership employee for 21 years.

“My life dream has been to be an owner/operator of a Chick-fil-A in a small town with deep community roots,” Wade said in a statement released by the city. “After meeting with City Manager Greg Smith and JEDCO President James Hubbard, I knew that Jacksonville was the perfect location for my family.”

Wade said the restaurant will eventually employ about 90 people.

Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham is glad to see that the restaurant is coming.

“As I have served our city both on the council and as mayor during the past five years, the most asked question and request posed to me was whether Jacksonville would ever get a Chick-fil-A. I know it’s been a long time coming and has taken longer than we all expected, but I believe that it has been worth the wait.” Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham

City Manager Greg Smith said he believes the Chick-fil-A will “bring an influx of people to our city.”

Hubbard, said: “This announcement marks the entrance of both an outstanding brand and a proven leader in Marybeth Wade. This is an exciting project, one that will please the masses, and is likely to spur additional high-quality development.”

City officials said bringing a Chick-fil-A to Jacksonville has been an 18-month process also involving the Jacksonville Industrial Foundation.