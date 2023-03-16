TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 Chick-fil-A Soup Drive has wrapped up and earned enough money to help the Salvation Army tremendously.

The annual soup drive was started by the late Ed King 15 years ago to team up and help donate soup and cookies to the Salvation Army and it is still going strong today. To this day, Chick-fil-A has helped fill over 70,000 bowls of soup for those in need.

Four Tyler locations participated and because of their efforts, 1,859 bowls of soup and 200 cookies were delivered on March 16 during a presentation at the Salvation Army on 633 North Broadway Avenue.

The Salvation Army gives a trophy to the Chick-fil-A that raised the most money through their Christmas at the kettles to help with the soup drive. This year the Broadway Crossing location raised a total of $20,000 and received the trophy as all four locations together raised $35,000.

The locations that participated are listed below.

Broadway Crossing Shopping Center | 5716 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

Highlands Village Shopping Center | 3830 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703

Lindale | 13816 Hwy 69 North, Tyler, TX 75706

Broadway Square Mall | 4601 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703