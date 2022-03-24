TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chick-fil-A has finished their soup drive benefitting the Salvation Army for 2022.

The restaurants will give 3,712 bowls of soup and 768 cookies this year.

Operators Jeff Johnston (Chick-fil-A at Broadway Crossing), Ikey Eason (Chick-fil-A at

Highlands Village), Joshua Johnson (Chick-fil-A North Tyler/Lindale) and Joseph Williams

(Chick-fil-A at Broadway Square Mall) will be there to present the donation to The Salvation Army on March 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The event will take place at The Salvation Army at 633 North Broadway Avenue. The food that is being donated was made possible through the annual drive that was created by Sandra and Ed King more than 15 years ago.

The drive ran from Feb. 28 to March 12. The donation allows Chick-fil-A to provide a meal to many Tyler residents.

The Salvation Army said they serve around 5,000 meals every month, and they are grateful for Chick-fil-A’s donation. In total, Chick-Fil-A has served more than 69,000 bowls of soup to people who need it the most.

The Salvation Army will also give a traveling trophy to the Chick-fil-A that fundraised the most money for their Christmas kettles.