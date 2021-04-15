Chick-Fil-A to donate more than 3,800 bowls of soup, 400 cookies to Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chick-Fil-A’s 2021 annual soup drive raised more than 3,800 bowls of soup and more than 400 cookies.

Chick-Fil-A raised 3,862 bowls of soup and 408 cookies. The drive began February 15 and ran though March 13.

For each bowl and cookie that was purchased, one bowl and one cookie were donated.

In 2020, Chick Fil A raised 5,887 bowls of soup. Joshua Johnson said that last year they saw record numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic hit East Texas.

“We are very big on safe service and so one of the things that we’ve seen at our stores or had to make the decision to do was close down dining rooms, so that has impacted the amount of cookies and soups were able to sell,” Joshua Johnson, franchise owner of Chick Fil A in Lindale and North Tyler said.

Johnson said they closed down the dining rooms to make sure that both their guests and their team members were given and receiving safe service.

Chick Fil A is about serving the community, Johnson said. The annual soup drive began over 15 years ago by the late Ed King, Tyler’s original operator.

The Salvation Army serves almost 5,000 meals each month. The company said that it was a true blessing to help people who may not otherwise be able to receive the food and nutrition they need.

Over the past 17 years, the restaurant has been able to serve more than 66,000 East Texas families.