MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant locals will soon have the opportunity to eat more chicken, as the saying goes.

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 105 E. 16th St. will begin serving the community on June 1. It will be open for dine-in from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and open for drive through from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

This is the first Chick-fil-A in the Titus County area. Retired Air Force pilot Chuck Howard will be the franchise owner/operator, charged with day-today activities for the restaurant and its 100 full and part time employees.

Howard, who lived part-time in Mount Pleasant since 2018 before making the move permanent in 2022, is a retired Air Force Pilot and logistician of 24 years, a former high school teacher and a former airline pilot.

“I am so excited and humbled to bring the first Chick-fil-A to Mount Pleasant with a state-of-the-art facility, an incredible location and a team that is ready to offer unrivaled hospitality to an unbelievably great community,” Howard said. “It is truly a dream come true to come home and serve our area and I-30 and U.S. 271 travelers.”

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, with funds to be distributed to partners throughout East Texas.