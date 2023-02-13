HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Henderson on Feb. 16, and bring about 80 jobs to the community.

According to a release, Michael Bringman was selected as the owner and operator of the 2416 Highway 79 S location.

“My goal for Chick-fil-A Henderson is to give everyone that comes into the restaurant a 20 minute vacation,” Bringman said. “By that, I mean that when someone decides to dine with us, I want them to be able to enjoy a great meal alongside people who genuinely care for them. I want to allow them the opportunity to forget everything else that is going on in their lives and just be in that moment of refuge, rest and reflection.”

In honor of their opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said they will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant.

“These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Tyler-Longview area to aid in the fight against hunger,” the release said. “In addition, Chick-fil-A Henderson is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Henderson area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.”