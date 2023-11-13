LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Chick N Max, a restaurant specializing in chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings and more, is opening a new location in Lufkin.

The restaurant is currently under construction at 2408 South First Street where there used to be a Taco Bueno. According to a press release, the restaurant is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

The restaurant will be owned by Aaron Johnson, a franchise owner who’s a part of an agreement to build 25 restaurants across East Texas.

“We’re incredibly happy to celebrate this and each milestone with Aaron, who’s prior restaurant experience and knowledge of the market has been instrumental throughout the development process,” Chick N Max founder and CEO Max Sheets said.

Chick N Max was founded in 2017 and now has six locations in Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, according to their website, with plans to grow to more than 50 locations.

“Chick N Max has perfected a niche that truly differentiates itself from the competition. Our made-from-scratch menu has something for everyone, with options for those looking to indulge to guests looking for a healthier take on traditional fast-casual chicken offerings,” Johnson said.

To see their menu and learn more about the restaurant visit Chick N Max online.