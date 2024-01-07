COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Coffee City Fire Department announced that longtime Fire Chief Chris L. Moore died on Saturday, Jan. 6.

According to the department, Moore previously served with the Southlake Fire Department and the Westside Volunteer Fire Department before becoming Fire Chief in Coffee City in 2008.

Moore, who served as Coffee City Fire Chief for 16 years, also served as the president of the Henderson County Fire Chief Association and held an office in the North Texas Fireman’s and Fire Marshal Association, East Texas Medical Center EMS and other agencies.

“Chief Moore mentored and inspired many firefighters in his career and will greatly be missed. Rest easy Chief we have the watch from here.” Coffee City Fire Department

Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department sent their condolences to Moore’s family.