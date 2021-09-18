Child dead, 2 hospitalized with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after car rear-ends garbage truck in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 11-year-old boy died and two others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car rammed into the back of a stationary garbage collection truck in Hopkins County.

On Friday, Sept. 17, around 7:45 a.m., DPS Troopers were notified of a wreck six miles west of Sulphur Springs on IH 30.

DPS Troopers said that a 2015 Ford F750 garbage collection truck was stationary in the eastbound lane with its flashing lights on when the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry allegedly failed to control their car’s speed and rear-ended the back of the truck.

Angel Olvera, 11, of Sulphur Springs, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Angeles Vincente-Hernandez, 34 of Sulphur Springs and another juvenile female passenger were both taken to nearby hospitals with life-threating injuries, according to DPS Troopers.

The driver of the garbage truck, Lewis Vickers, 70, of Mt. Vernon, was not injured.

Troopers added that the crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.