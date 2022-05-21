KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A child was hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle, the Kilgore Police Department said.

The driver failed to stop and render aid, according to Kilgore PD. Luckily, others stopped to assist.

The friend of the bike rider gave police officers details of what happened and they were able to find a vehicle that matched the description at a nearby apartment complex.

“No matter who’s fault it may or may not be, you are required to stop and render aid,” Kilgore PD said in a Facebook post. “Always call 911 to report it and summons assistance. Even if you aren’t at fault, but don’t summons aid you may be charged with a crime.”