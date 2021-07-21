Children found safe in Missouri after they were taken from East Texas CPS custody by mother

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two children were found safe in Missouri after they were taken by their mother from the custody of Texas Child Protective Services in East Texas.

On Tuesday, the McDonald County Missouri Sheriff’s Office detained the following suspects involved in the case: Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges. The two children were present during the arrests and they were transported away from the location. The children are now in Texas and in the care of Child Protective Services, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

CPS reported the children were removed from the custody of Cynthia Hodges and were placed with family members in Smith County. The mother, Cynthia Hodges, was accused of violating the court order and picking up the children from the placement family.

A family member previously offered a $500 reward for the safe return of two children who were supposed to be in CPS custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the safety and welfare of Amber Jackson and Tristan Jackson were of great concern.

After this, a traffic stop was initiated on Cynthia who was then arrested, on June 24, for outstanding felony warrants.

However, law enforcement had no knowledge of the children’s situation and allowed Cynthia to contact a family member who was not authorized to have custody of the children.

After picking up the children, the family member transported them to their maternal grandfather Jimmy Hodges and his wife Francis Callie Hodges.

Jimmy and Francis were given the opportunity to return the children to the approved placement family, but refused to do so, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Cynthia bonded out of jail and Smith County investigators believed that the children were with Kimmy and Cynthia.

Smith County officials said the Hodges had a 2012 white Ford-250, with an unknown license plate and could have been towing an RV. Law enforcement previously believed they were staying at an RV park in the East Texas area.

All three subjects have ties to east and south Texas.

As of June 29, Cynthia, Jimmy and Francis had warrants issued for their arrests each with two counts of interference with Child Custody. A bond of $100,000 was set on each charge.

Additionally, Jimmy Hodges was wanted out of both Dallas and Smith County and has a warrant for a parole violation.

According to SCSO, Cynthia is a known drug user while Jimmy and Francie have an extensive criminal background.