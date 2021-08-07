Children get school supplies at Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation 4th annual Fun Day in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Children got school supplies at the Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation 4th annual Fun-Day.

People gathered at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. The event was free to the public and was filled with food, drinks, music and a bouncy castle.

At the event, children received notebooks and other writing supplies to prepare for the school year.

“We wanted the kids to get all of their last playing out before school starts, that’s our desire so when they go to school it’s business,” Davis said. “We want to be able to compete with other states and other students. We want to get our kids geared toward that.”

Year round Davis gives back to the African-American community with different fundraisers and activities to help build stronger communities and well rounded children.

In 2020, the event was not cancelled even with the pandemic, but this year, some families opted to wear masks because of the rising COVID-19 numbers.

Organizers hope the event will motivate students to perform well in school and pursue careers.