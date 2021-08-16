Children’s Advocacy Center for Smith County seeking donations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Advocacy Center for Smith County is seeking donations of new stuffed animals and blankets.

The stuffed animals and blankets are given to every child who goes into the CAC for a forensic interview.

“While we are tucking our children safely into bed tonight, there are other children who are experiencing horrors. Its up to the community to do what we can to help them,” Deanna Sims, the Chief Development Officer for CAC, said. “So even though their names are private and you may never meet these children or know they are in our facility. We are thankful that the community is coming together to do something tangible to provide support love and compassion for them.”

The soft items have become a companion for children who are victims of abuse and desperately need that feeling of comfort and safety, CAC said in a Facebook post.

Last year, the CAC conducted nearly 900 forensic interviews and expect even more children in the upcoming months.

For those who want to donate, they can call 903-533-1880 and/or drop them off at 2210 Frankston Hwy. anytime from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.