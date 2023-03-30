TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County (CACSC) is celebrating 25 years of serving the community with a luncheon.

CACSC began in 1996 as a child abuse intervention program and in 1998 became and independent state and national accredited agency for children that are victims of abuse. The CACSC is dedicated to child victims of abuse and strives to “reduce trauma through a unified effort that facilitates thorough investigations, effective prosecutions and the healing of children and their families,” said the CACSC.

Woman of Courage serve children that have been abused by raising awareness, promoting prevention and strengthening the coordinating efforts of the CACSC.

“It is a joy for me to serve alongside women who are making a difference in the world! As one of last year’s inaugural Women of Courage through the CACSC, I was able to be an ambassador for children victimized by abuse.” said Le’Anne Southerland, Women of Courage Member.

The 25th Anniversary Luncheon will host Jenna Quinn as a speaker at the event. She is the namesake of Jenna’s Law that was passed in 2009, the first comprehensive child sexual abuse prevention education mandate in the U.S requiring K-12 sexual abuse prevention for students, school staff, and caregivers.