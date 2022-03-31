TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County honored Women of Courage at the membership’s inaugural luncheon on Thursday at the Willow Brook Country Club.

Mallory Fuller, who was crowned Miss Texas in 2021, was the keynote speaker at the event. At the luncheon, they discussed the impact of safety and healing for children in Smith County.

“This group of women, Women of Courage, will collectively impact our county in significant ways by their dedication to the clients served at Children’s Advocacy Center, their desire to learn more and to share about our work. These women will sustain and strengthen our efforts to serve every child who needs us. They are heroes in the fight against abuse,” said Terri Smith, CACSC Chief Executive Officer.

The CACSC said that more than 11,000 children made an outcry of abuse in just 2021 alone. The organization is dedicated to child victims of physical and sexual abuse and strives to reduce trauma through thorough investigations, effective prosecutions and healing of children and their families.

For those that suspect child abuse, please call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400, visit www.txabusehotline.org or notify local law enforcement. For more information on the services offered by Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, please call 903-533-1880 or visit www.cacsmithcounty.org.