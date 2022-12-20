LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire.

Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace that extended into the attic” upon arrival.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and three people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but officials said they refused to be taken to a hospital. Five people were displaced after the fire and the Red Cross has responded to assist.

Longview Fire responded to the call with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles.