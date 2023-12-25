PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that they responded to a report of a house exploding in the Del Mar subdivision around 2:43 a.m. on Monday.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

When Engine 1 arrived, officials said they found a house on fire that they began to attack. A neighbor reportedly head the houses chimney fall, saw the fire, called 911 and then went to wake up the people in the house.

“There were no injuries and minimal damage inside of the structure. Any further delay in someone detecting and reporting the fire could have led to a much different outcome especially with the strong winds that were blowing off of the lake early this morning.” Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, Long Cove and Mabank Fire departments all assisted PSFR on the scene.