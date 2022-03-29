CUSHING, Texas (KETK) — After last week’s tornadoes devastated parts of East Texas, Cushing Elementary School got a surprise visit from a very special guest.

2022 has been a trying year for this school, after experiencing the death of student, a teacher who went through a miscarriage and now tornado damage. In response, Lone Star Santas Inc. which is near Houston made the journey to East Texas with 25 Santas in tow to deliver this much needed support.

“They’ve lost something and they need to know that people really do care,” says Glenn Westberry, the president of Lone Star Santas.

Starting at 10 a.m., children were piled into the gym by grade and given a pillowcase to hold their items. A Santa would escort them around, as they wandered by each table deciding what they wanted. Tables were set up and filled with puzzles, books and stuffed animals, completing the experience was a picture with Santa. Additionally, a water company based out of Athens donated two pallets of water that was given out to the families of students.

Staff who has watched this trauma unfold firsthand remember what it was like to get the call that someone was stepping up to bring relief to their students.

“We will take any joy, cheer and smiles that we can because an elementary school without laughter and joy and smiles is a pretty sad place to be,” says Stefani Jackson the Cushing Elementary School Principal.

First grade student Azzie Christy lost her sister, a third grade student at Cushing, and even after facing a series of hardships, she was all smiles as she looked through the toys just for her. She wants to share how special her sister is to her, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.

“I love my sister,” says Azzie, “It’s not about gifts, it’s about spending time with your family and friends.”

Even after experiencing tragedy after tragedy, Principal Jackson knows that there isn’t anything their community can’t overcome. She added that they will do whatever is necessary to bring smiles to their students, even if that means celebrating Christmas in March.