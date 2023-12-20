MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — East Texans in the Mineola and Quitman area held their sixth annual “Christmas For Seniors Gift Drive.”

Katrina Davis, the coordinator of the event said the project began with a mission to help spread extra cheer throughout the senior citizen community.

“A small reminder to those often shut in with little to no family near or without regular visitors that they are loved and remembered,” said Davis.

Davis said she works in hospice care, and realized these people are the first to be forgotten about when life gets busy. She has witnessed how far a little love and compassion can go.

The annual drive accepted items including blankets, crossword puzzles, coloring books, card games, pre-packaged treats, clothing items and hygiene products.

The drive had over 500 recipients, in different locations including,

𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗢𝗟𝗔

Caraday Healthcare – Mineola

Wood Memorial Healthcare

Autumn Wind Assisted Living

Mineola Meals on Wheels

Mineola Senior Center

𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡

Caraday Healthcare – Quitman

Wesley House Assisted Living

Quitman Meals on Wheels

Forever Young Activity Center

“This is a feel good project. I want everyone that receives a gift today to recognize that people in the community, although our lives are busy and sometimes we forget to take a little time out of that, to show our love that they are important and that they matter and that we remember them during these times,” said Davis.

Davis said the reward is getting to see their faces light up when they receive their gifts.