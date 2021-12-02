CHRISTMAS ON COMMERCE: City of Jacksonville hosts annual Christmas parade

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The city of Jacksonville kicked off the holiday season with their annual Christmas parade on Thursday evening.
This year’s theme was “Christmas on Commerce,” with 70 different East Texas small businesses and organizations creating floats for the event, all vying for the title of “Best Float” in the parade.
“It’s amazing what people come up with….so much fun they’re in the parade this year.”Peggy Renfro, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce
The parade went down Commerce Street, starting at South Bolton, hence the event’s theme name. Overall, parade-goers said it was a great time for everyone.
