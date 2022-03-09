TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Plantation Pines located off of County Road 429 opened their tulip farm Wednesday in hopes of getting families outdoors this spring.

The CHRISTmas Tree farm has been a family-owned and operated business for 30 years. Last year was their first try with tulips. The tulips were a huge hit and now they have planted three times more tulip bulbs this spring than before.

“Honestly, tulips are my favorite flower and I kind of mentioned it to my husband one day and started talking about it and we were like why not? Let’s look into it and try it. We knew there wasn’t one in the area so it’s been fun bringing this to East Texas,” said the Owner of CHRISTmas Tree Farm, Heather Reed.

The goal is to bring families out to enjoy the weather and spend quality time with one another.

Plantation Pines are also known as The CHRISTmas Tree Farm is centered around faith and family.

“We really seek to keep Christ in the center of our business and of our lives. So, even now that we’ve started with tulips, we are bringing that into the same thing as well. You know everything that we have here and have been provided is from the Lord. We are thankful to have that and thankful for him and his provisions,” said Reed.

Plantation Pines planted about 18,000 bulbs for their second year of tulips.

With a basket and scissors provided, you too can pick your flowers.

“We have a very laid-back atmosphere. We’ve got the tulip fields of course. You pick the tulips, so we got baskets and scissors provided. You can enjoy choosing and cutting your tulips and then we’ll wrap them up for you,” said Reed.

There is no admission fee to visit Plantation Pines. It’s an affordable family experience for all to enjoy with a playground for kids, picnic tables to hang out at, and yard games for families to take part in.

“It was so fun! We like to garden at home so it was fun getting to pick tulips also she said we could keep the bulbs! So, we’re hoping maybe we can store them and grow some of our own next years,” said Tyler resident, Stephanie Shelton.

East Texans are excited to come back and enjoy the tulip fields this season.

Plantation Pines Tulip Farm will be open starting today through March 25th. Detailed hours of operation for tulip fields: