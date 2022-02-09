LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A $100,000 grant was awarded by the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System to the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) to support the Longview Resource Center as they combat food insecurity in East Texas.

The East Texas Food Bank will tackle food insecurity at the Longview Resource Center through several initiatives, including a Healthy Food Pantry that will provide nutritious food through a “client choice” distribution model, as well as nutrition education classes and food demonstrations and a benefits assistance program to help clients apply for SNAP, other social service benefits and other services provided through collaboration with local community organizations and healthcare partnerships with which ETFB works at other locations.

The Longview Resource Center will also be a host site for the ETFB Agency Institute which provides training, resources and support to partner agencies in various aspects of nonprofit management. The evening and weekend hours offered at the center will complement current food resource schedules in the area and will give families in need increased access to the food. With this support, the Resource Center plans to serve 3,100 individuals in the coming year.

“We are so excited to partner with the CHRISTUS Fund so we can address the issues of hunger and eliminate barriers to receiving vital support in Gregg County,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “The new Longview Resource Center will help us expand our programs so we can distribute more food and serve more people where and when it’s needed the most.”

Todd Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System said that they are committed to partnering with and supporting programs that align with their core values and that the grant is another way for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to contribute to the overall health of the region, beyond the walls of the hospitals and clinics.

In Northeast Texas, the CHRISTUS Fund has invested more than $2.2 million into 38 programs since 2011, it was first launched. In the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System ministry area, the CHRISTUS Fund has invested more than $500,000 into eight programs since 2019, when the fund first integrated CHRISTUS Good Shepherd into its program.

