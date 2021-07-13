CHRISTUS breaks ground on new emergency care clinic in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances broke ground on a 24-hour emergency care center in Lindale.

On Tuesday morning, members of the community, local leaders, caregivers and administrators gathered for the groundbreaking. This is part of an ongoing effort to expand healthcare to rural communities.

“We’ve needed this for a long time,” CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances President Jason Proctor said. “Lindale is growing as we all know, and getting emergency care to people fast is something we do a really good job of so we’re excited to bring emergency care to Lindale.”

The emergency room is located on South Main Street in Lindale, right across the street from Walmart.

CHRISTUS is expanding all over East Texas. CHRISTUS had a ribbon cutting last month in Chandler, with the facility offering primary care with sick visits, wellness checks and physical exams and with the new x-ray services.

