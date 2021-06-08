CHRISTUS donates hospital beds to help train Spring Hill HS students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill High School received three hospital beds today to help train students to become certified nursing assistants and registered nurses.

Starting this fall, the high school will partner with Kilgore College to offer dual credit courses, meaning the high school classes will also provide college credit hours.

The principal says that even more advanced medical equipment will be coming to Spring Hill in the coming years.

“This is a great lab setting,” Spring Hill High School Principal Rusty Robinett said. “Where we can have an academic side of this, where we have students sitting in a desk, but then get up from the desk, walk straight over to the beds, and then start working on the things they need for the nursing, we’re excited about that.”

Robinett said the school plans to open up the facility to other schools in the area as well.

Beds were donated by the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

“This could kickstart this program great,” CHRISTUS Public Relations Manager Will Knous said. “It could be a boom to the program, something that gets it going, and gets people excited about the health care industry.”