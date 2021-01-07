CHRISTUS Good Shepherd breaks ground on cardiovascular center in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) East Texans will now have a new option for cardiovascular care.

On Thursday, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System broke ground on a $8.5 million cardiovascular center, which will be located on the Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview campus.

The facility will allow for 12 existing specialists and their teams, with the opportunity for future expansion.

Care at this facility will include every level: diagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation, and education.

“This facility will be a wonderful resource for East Texans because it offers one-stop convenience and a readily accessible location. It combines cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiovascular surgery into a single, medically-integrated clinic. That means we have the high-quality heart care our patients need, offered in a familiar, trusted environment with minimized travel.” Todd HC. Fagg Sanford, M.D., Chief of Cardiology, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Northeast Texas

Other services that will be offered are:

Minimally Invasive Vein Clinic

Nuclear Imaging

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Stress Testing

EKG & Echocardiography

Heart Health & Device Education

Minor Procedure Rooms

“This project is an enormous step forward for heart care in East Texas, and it is a great example of the commitment of CHRISTUS Health to the people in the communities we serve,” said Todd Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “We are honored to play a significant role in the advancement of cardiac care that will be transformative for the many patients we serve here in Northeast Texas.”