LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd has earned the Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology for the first time ever.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is the only facility in Longview to receive this award and is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to be recognized.

The Platinum Performance Achievement Award recognizes hospitals for their commitment to implementing and achieving a higher standard of care for patients with cardiac issues as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

“This is a tremendous honor and achievement for the community and patients of the Longview region,” said Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Chris McClish. “To be recognized by the American College of Cardiology highlights the tremendous effort by our associates and demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality, comprehensive cardiac care.”

The chair of the National Cardiovascular Data Registry, Dr. Michael C. Kontos, congratulated CHRISTUS Good Shepherd on their outstanding achievement.

“It is an honor to award CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Dr. Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee. “The receipt of this award indicates that each organization remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”