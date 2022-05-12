LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview organized many events to honor healthcare workers during National Hospital and Nurses Week.

On Thursday, the hospital gave three nurses scholarships so they can further their education.

One nurse said she is looking forward to the future.

“I really just enjoyed taking care of my patients and making them feel better, not just physically, but emotionally as well (and) mentally,” said Allison Brennecke, a student at the University of Texas at Tyler. “I have the dedication, and now I have the funds. I think it’s going to really solidify the fact that I can finish.”

Some employees also received awards such as Associate of the Year, Nurse of the Year and Core Values Winners.

National Hospital Week is celebrated from May 8 to May 14 and National Nurses Week is held from May 6 to May 12. It was created to celebrate hospitals and the people who work hard to keep them running.

National Hospital Week was established in 1921 to encourage people to give back to healthcare workers after their dedication to help patients during the Spanish Flu.