CHRISTUS Good Shepherd holds ground breaking for new hospital, orthopedics institute

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health system celebrated the ground breaking of a new hospital and an orthopedics institute on Tuesday.

Administrators from CHRISTUS Health, doctors, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth as well as local and regional officials were at the ceremony at 3313 Good Shepherd Way.

The hospital will be located in the NorthPark campus, and it is part of the organization’s plan to expand over the next few years with a $35 million investment.

“CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital – NorthPark will transform how we serve our community and our patients in north Longview,” said Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “There is absolutely nothing else like this in Longview. We are creating the first of its kind in Longview – an entire campus dedicated to orthopedic care.”

The medical facility will be designed around the patient. The focus will be on creating convenience so patients can go to one place and get all of their medical procedures done such as, doctor visit, diagnostic imaging, surgery, rehabilitation and recovery, said CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.

Crews will begin construction in mid-August. The CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022, and the new hospital should open its doors in spring 2023.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd also shared the following press release about their new facilities:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital – NorthPark

The new CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital – NorthPark will add 27,000 additional square feet to the existing NorthPark facility. The new surgical hospital will feature patient rooms, six state-of-the-art operating suites and expanded clinical space.

The new surgical hospital will be primarily focused on orthopedics and sports medicine, with the capability to accommodate not only outpatient procedures but overnight stays, as well.

“Orthopedics is just the beginning,” said Hancock. “As we look to the future, I foresee growth opportunities with even more physicians and additional specialties.”

The NorthPark campus, established in 2014, currently includes CHRISTUS Good Shepherd’s Emergency Center, Imaging Center – featuring Open MRI, CT and X-ray – and Outpatient Lab. The offices of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Obstetrics/Gynecology, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Pediatrics, ENT Associates of East Texas and Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association also reside at NorthPark.

CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute

The building presently housing the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living (IHL) is being completely reimagined to become the new CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute (COSMI).

COSMI will offer orthopedic and sports medicine experts across the full continuum of care in one centralized location. In total, it will be a 75,000 square foot, multi-story facility that encompasses world-class orthopedics and sports medicine care, outpatient therapy and rehabilitation, human performance, medically-integrated fitness, musculoskeletal radiology and the IHL.

The new COSMI will allow plenty of space for 13 CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physicians and advanced practice clinicians specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine and podiatry. The expanded clinical area will include 40 exam rooms and three minor procedure rooms, as well as onsite diagnostic imaging.

“This facility will provide patients with access to the specialists they need, as well as services and expertise they can’t get anywhere else, which demonstrates our commitment to serving this community and the Northeast Texas region,” said Steven Keuer, M.D., President, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and this Institute allows us to further that mission, to help people live healthier more impactful lives.”

The IHL is an essential component within the new CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute. The IHL fitness floor, personal training, multi-fitness studio and Aquatics Center – which includes a lap pool, cold therapy plunge, whirlpool and resistance pool – will remain available for members and also be integrated throughout the patient journey.

“What we’ve designed is an advanced campus of orthopedics and sports medicine excellence,” said Hancock. “We are bringing the best clinical experts together in this state-of-the-art center to produce the best possible health care outcomes for patients. Whether it’s playing with grandkids or playing 18 holes of golf, this is all designed to return our patients back to the activities they love.”