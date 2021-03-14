CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview offering first come, first served COVID-19 vaccines Sunday

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview says they have approximately 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available now at the Longview Exhibit Building.

According to their Facebook, the vaccines are being given on a first come, first served basis. Anyone over 18 can receive a shot.

The vaccination hub is located in the Longview Exhibit Center at the Longview Convention Center, at 100 Grand Blvd.

They ask people to enter from Cotton Street onto Grand Boulevard.

According to the Department of State Health Services, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview was given 3,510 Pfizer doses at the beginning of last week.