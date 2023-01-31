LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview named the winner of the DAISY Award.

Nurse Keyunikia Brasher earned the DAISY Award for her outstanding work with a patient who has dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Photo Courtesy of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.

The DAISY Award was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and his family was impressed with how they were treated during their time in the hospital. The DAISY Foundation and award were created days after Barnes passed away and the daisy is a symbol for illnesses that affect the immune system.

A family member of a patient is usually the one who submits the nomination for the award.

Brasher was nominated by the patients sister who had this to say about the nurse on why she deserved the award, “This young lady was on duty at the time my sister was admitted for tests and treatment. Due to dementia and Alzheimer’s, she can be very difficult to handle. This nurse was extremely helpful and went out of her way to make sure she received proper care. Even as she was leaving for the day, she stopped by the room to make sure she had what was needed. She is a wonderful person.”

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System says to nominate a nurse like Brasher for a DAISY Award, visit https://ter.li/DAISYAward.