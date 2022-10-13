LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — In Longview, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, for the opening of an orthopedic and sports medicine institute.

The 27,000-square-foot space features an aquatic center with a four-lane lap pool, a heated therapy pool, a hot tub and a cold plunge.

The center is also expanding its hours of operation in the fitness and aquatics center to 24 hours.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd President Todd Hancock said the services offered at the new center are truly one of a kind.

“This is one of a kind facility, and it really is the first of its kind here in Gregg County. We have it in other places, but this campus is 55 acres. Beautiful campus dedicated to orthopedics bringing in all of our specialists, bringing fitness, our sports medicine,” said Hancock.

The new center is located on Good Shepherd Way, at the Northpark campus in Longview.