CHRISTUS Health, East Texas church give away 700 Greenberg turkeys as Thanksgiving costs become more expensive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas community is giving back this holiday season as the country battles crippling inflation.

The average turkey is now more than $20.

However, the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System partnered with Houston Temple Church of God in Christ to give away 700 Greenberg turkeys. The original plan was to give away 500 turkeys but after seeing how many people showed up and waited hours in line, they ordered 200 more.

The Tyler Police Department, UT Health and nurses from Christus Health showed up to help.

“It’s a nice change of pace, usually in the hospital they are in agony,” said Ryan Tamula, Administrative Director at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. “Here, everyone’s smiling and ready to chow down.”

Economists around the country are predicting this Thanksgiving to be the most expensive in history because of shortages and inflation.

First Christian Church in Tyler recognizes the unique needs the community faces this year too. Families that used to be more stable have started reaching out for help this year. The church is partnering with The Salvation Army to organize a food drive donation site on Dec 3.

Reverend Ginger Brandt mentioned, everyone is welcome.

“Just don’t suffer alone or silently because the needs are common to us all, and there’s nothing wrong with having them,” she said.