CHRISTUS Health first to offer around the clock pediatric surgery services in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Health has become the first organization in East Texas to offer around the clock pediatric surgery to patients.

The medical institution is working alongside Pediatrix® | Pediatric Surgical Associates, which is part of the Mednax®, Inc. family. This partnership will allow residents to have access to surgery specialists.

“Pediatric Surgical Associates is a highly-respected and experienced group that will be here serving CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, offering scheduled and on-call surgical services, as well as a walk-in clinic,” said Lynn Wyllie, Associate Vice President – Perioperative Services at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “Previously, outside of the Ear/Nose/Throat procedures, children would need to travel to Dallas or Houston to receive surgical care. Now, they can stay in town – which is better for the patients, for their families and for their care.”

Pediatric Surgical Associates can perform abdominal and abdominal wall surgery, thoracic surgery (chest and chest wall), genitourinary surgery, head and neck surgery, skin and soft tissue surgery, laparoscopic surgery (minimally invasive) and birth defects and prenatal counseling.

They have more than 100 years of combined experience and the doctors will also carry out ambulatory surgery services and run an outpatient clinic at 417 Saunders Ave, adjacent to the main campus.

“Our group of surgeons is based in Dallas, but I grew up in East Texas, and several other members of the group have ties here, as well,” said Dr. Jay Roden, Medical Director of Pediatric Surgical Associates. “This is a growing community with a need for pediatric surgery, and we want to serve that need. We love the mission of CHRISTUS Health, and we are excited to join together in this effort with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System to allow kids to be cared for in their community, close to home.”

Pediatric Surgical Associates use teamwork to care for their patients. They speak to the family, the patient’s primary care physician and other healthcare workers during their process.

“At CHRISTUS Health, we take pride in being able to provide access to incredibly high-level care for all of our patients across the entire system,” said Jason Proctor, Ministry President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler. “The key factor here is that we can offer these critical pediatric surgery services right away, without having to go out of town for a surgery: consultation, clinic visits, surgery – all right here. Giving our patients that continuity of care is exciting and because it’s not only convenient and related to improved recovery and outcomes, but because it allows us to further our Mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”