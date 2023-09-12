EAST TEXAS (KETK) — CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund has announced distribution of nearly $3 million across non-profit organizations across Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, with 10 organizations in Northeast Texas funds totaling $800,000 alone.

“As an anchor institution in the community, we can play a role in convening and collaborating with local organizations to support their programs that help improve the health and well-being of the community,” said Jessica Guerra, CHRISTUS program manager for community benefits.

$250,000 recipients include:

$275,000 recipients include:

Organizations that were selected received the funds for programs that address critical social determinants of health in the communities they serve, including housing instability, food insecurity, transportation needs, medication assistance and access to services.

The next application process will open on Sept, 18.

For more information on the fund or how to apply, visit their website.