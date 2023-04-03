TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Monday afternoon, CHRISTUS Health announced that they acquired CardiaStream, which expands their accessibility for patients throughout Northeast Texas.

“Bringing together the best and the brightest and adding 14 new clinicians to CHRISTUS Trinity cardiology,” said Deb Chelette, regional VP of Cardiovascular Services at Christus Health.

According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States.

Christus Health is always looking to expand their accessibility of quality care.

“Really, a vision of ours for many years is to be accessible to our patients so this will provide exceptional, exceptional accessibility, for cardiovascular services,” said Chris Glenney, SVO of group operations for Christus Health in Northeast Texas.

Knowing that this innovative organization will impact patients throughout the East Texas region.

“Being able to get patients in more quickly, we know that heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and one of our greatest health risks of East Texas,” said Chelette.

Together, they add more than 250 years of practice-based cardiac care. The relationship between Christus and CardiaStream goes back to at least the 1980’s.

“We have two of the founding cardiologists have come together to create this new, larger, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic,” said Glenney.

Adding 14 new cardiovascular location’s: Athens, Canton, Center, Crockett, Fairfield, Gun Barrel City, Henderson, Jacksonville, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Quitman, and Tyler.

Expanding so East Texans can get to quality healthcare throughout the region.