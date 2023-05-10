U.S. Army Sgt. Darius Whitfield, who works at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in the radiology department.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — CHRISTUS Health announced a partnership with the Department of Defense to provide active U.S. servicemembers with on-the-job training in healthcare through the SkillBridge program.

The program provides work experience to service members in their last 180 days of service as they prepare to transition out of the military.

According to a release, about 200,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces separate from active duty every year.

“SkillBridge gives CHRISTUS an opportunity to see a service member in action and displaying their military-learned skills,” said Wayne Barham, program manager at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, who retired from the Marine Corps. “It is a great opportunity for transitioning service members to build the resume, explore their interests, and develop job skills that will help them prepare for their adjustment to the workplace.”

The DOD funds the program, and CHRISTUS has had 50 people participate so far. All three CHRISTUS ministries in northeast Texas, Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Good Shepherd Health System and St. Michael Health System all participate in the program.

Recruiters contact candidates that meet the educational requirements for specific positions to discuss opportunities with CHRISTUS.

“My military coordinator let me know about the program and it was something I was immediately interested in,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Darius Whitfield, a SkillBridge associate working in the radiology department at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. “Within the Army, we nurture the living, we care for the wounded, and honor the fallen, so it goes hand in hand with health care.”

There are several areas within CHRISTUS hospitals where service members can work and learn, the release stated. SkillBridge is open to all ranks, rates, specialty codes, military occupation specialties and branches of service.

“CHRISTUS leaders are ecstatic about the opportunity we have bring in talented, skilled, and dedicated professionals who are interested in supporting our mission,” said Jessica Kemp, director of talent acquisition for CHRISTUS Health. “We are excited to watch this program grow, and we look forward to providing a great experience to many more service members.”

Interested candidates can apply here or contact CHRISTUS Talent Acquisition at 469-282-2000.