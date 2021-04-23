CHRISTUS Health, Texas Oncology finalizes building plans, anticipates 2022 opening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Health and Texas Oncology broke ground after finalizing their plans for an 85,000-square-foot center. They hope to have a 2022 opening.

On April 23, leaders from CHRISTUS Health and Texas Oncology joined the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, providers, nurses and associates on the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler campus to celebrate the breaking of the ground.

The facility will have 3,000 square feet will be dedicated to research and 30,000 square feet of space for specialized areas of Texas Oncology, including:

Medical oncology

Radiation oncology

Gynecology oncology

These areas will contain three linear accelerators for radiation therapy, 52 chemotherapy infusion stations, including six dedicated to research and four private rooms as well as pharmacy, lab services and exercise area for patients.

CHRISTUS Health will also house a 7,500-square-foot advanced imaging center with 3T MRI, PET and CT, ultrasound, nuclear medicine and more.

There will be an additional 10,000 square feet of clinic space to support surgical oncology programs of the Louise Herrington Cancer Center.