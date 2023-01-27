TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday.

The state of the art facility has helped save lives.

They were the first hospital to receive the National Distinction of Excellence, which is a prestigious reward only given to the best in country.

Dr. Clyde Sanford, who personally knew Louis and Peaches Owen, said the ceremony was an incredible milestone for the community. He also appreciated the event on a more personal level.

“To me, this is not just a heart hospital. As I’ve said in other circumstances, it’s a ministry. It really is a unique ministry that’s dedicated to the prevention of heart, vascular, lung disease, to the early diagnosis, but also to the healing of the whole patient and getting that patient back to their family, back to their loved one and keeping them,” Sanford said.

Earlier this week, the hospital celebrated completing its 500th operation of what’s considered one of the most difficult procedures in cardiovascular medical practice.