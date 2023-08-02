TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A dedication ceremony for a memorial called the “Hope Monument” was held in Tyler on Wednesday morning.

The monument serves as a memorial to children who were lost due to miscarriage, accident or other circumstances.

Dr. Lourell Sutliff and his wife Lynda donated the funds for the purchase of the memorial.

“The loss of a child is such a sad situation that the physical depiction of a mother talking to Jesus while he’s comforting her child just sends a powerful message that there is hope, even in a sad and tragic situation,” said Dr. Lourell Sutliff.

Dr. Sutliff said that it is a blessing for him and his wife to be an integral part of the monument.

The monument is on display at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler at 800 East Dawson Street.