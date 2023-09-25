TYLER, Texas (KETK) — CHRISTUS Mother Frances is recognizing dementia awareness this month by hosting the ‘planting of pinwheels’ today.

According to the hospital, there were more than 100 colorful pinwheels that were planted at the entrances of each hospital to honor those impacted by dementia.

The four colors of pinwheels planted are:

Purple, to remember those who passed away from dementia

Yellow, to recognize dementia caretakers

Orange, to recognize those who support dementia awareness programs

Blue, to recognize those individuals who currently are battling the disease

“A lot of people don’t realize how prevalent it is and that it actually is a fatal disease. It kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined,” said Rebecca Smith, Director of Alzheimer Alliance of Smith County. “So it’s something that is a burden to families, something that is a burden on the economy. And we just are so looking forward to when we’re able to find a cure for this disease.”

The hospital said it hopes that when people pass by and see the pinwheels, it will serve as a visible reminder of the tough journey the disease brings and how many people are battling it every day.