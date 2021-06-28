CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic opens new facility in Chandler

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic held a ribbon cutting for the opening of their a new facility in Chandler.

The building cost $2.88 million to make and was built behind the old clinic up the hill from the old building at 803 Hwy 31 E.

The building adds five new exam rooms for a total of 12 and the new facility has x-ray services that weren’t available at the previous location

Overall the clinic took around 12 to 18 months to build, according to Jennifer Wilson, the lead physician at the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Chandler.

“Chandler as a location is growing and the surrounding area is growing and we needed a better, newer and bigger facility to fit the needs of the community,” Wilson said. “We as a health system offer high quality care and we want to make sure that we’re offering that degree of quality in all of our ministries and all of the areas surrounding Tyler for all of the residents that live here.”

The clinic offers primary care with sick visits, wellness checks and physical exams and with the new x-ray services that will allow patients who have fractures, pneumonia and other illnesses to be treated the the clinic.

The old building will be torn down to create a driveway so that people will be able to enter from Highway 31 or Sawmill Road.