TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, employees of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances had a fun time bowling for a good cause.

Organizers say the benefit was a way to say thank you to their staff, from doctors to nurses and lab technicians while at the same time raising money for United Way and the many organizations they help, taking care of the people who need it most.

“The need is great, Smith County United Way does a great job there’s a lot of people who need things whether it’s food or coats or health care so it just lines up with our mission very well.” Jason Proctor, President of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

He added that they want employees to feel like they are a part of that mission while fostering and encouraging company culture.