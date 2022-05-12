TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital presented the first Daisy Team Award Thursday.

The Daisy Team Award recognizes and honors those who go above the traditional role of nursing.

58 associates, providers and physicians across 12 departments were listed.

Katie Socia is a former patient and cancer survivor. She shared the story of her care and the nomination she submitted to honor her caretakers.

“A lot of times medical is very hazy… and I’m so thankful for them,” said Katie Socia.

The ceremony was held at the Wisenbaker Conference Center. It was followed by a reception with patients and their family members. A nun flew in from Poland to speak and say a prayer.