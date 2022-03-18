TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital held a ceremony for their 85th anniversary on Friday.

The medical center opened their doors a day earlier in 1937 to help treat injured teachers and students from the New London School explosion.

On Friday, Bishop Joseph Strickland, of Tyler officiated the event and the hospital honored both those killed in the tragedy and the work the hospital has done over the past eight decades.

The hospital is currently the largest employer in the county and one of the highest rated health systems in the nation.

“God’s timing is perfect. He knew the hospital needed to be here, so it was here. Just like he knew we needed to open our new tower before COVID, and it opened. God’s timing has worked here for the past 85 years, and we’re so blessed to just be a part of that,” said Jason Proctor, President of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.

Hospital officials, Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran were at the ceremony.