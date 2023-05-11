TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurses were given awards for their dedication to their profession and patients.

Brenna Stidham won the Nightingale Award and Bonnie Tincher won the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bonnie Tincher with her DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award, photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health

Brenna Stidham with her Nightingale Award, photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health

The Nightingale Award recognizes professional nurses who “exemplify the ideals of Florence Nightingale,” who is known as the pioneer/founder of modern nursing. Stidham is the fourth winner of the award.

The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award was created to recognize nurses who have “devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others.” Recipients are nominated based on their dedication through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing.