CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances updates visitor policy as COVID-19 cases increase in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, updated their visitor policy as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in East Texas.

One visitor per patient is allowed in the building at one time, for all patients including:

Emergency Care patients

ICU patients

Surgical and procedural patients

Mother/baby patients for labor, delivery, ante/post-partum

NICU and Pediatrics will allow two parents to visit one at a time.

Visitors must also be at least 16 years of age with the exception of one sibling, accompanying an adult to see their newborn sibling in the postpartum unit.

The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System said that guests should remain in the patient’s rooms. One visitor will be allowed to stay with the patient overnight and they must remain in the patient’s room.

Visitors will be screened upon entry and must pass screening for entry. For the person’s safety and the safety of others, COVID positive visitors will not be permitted.

COVID positive patients will have restricted visitation guidelines and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will be requiring the use of full personal protective equipment while in the patient’s room and that it must be coordinated with the patient’s nursing unit.

Proper masking and wearing a mask over the nose and mouth will be required. The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System said that social distancing should be practiced while in the building, especially in waiting rooms and public areas.

The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System said people who don’t comply with the guidelines will be asked to leave the premises.

Emergency Care Center Entrances will be open 24/7, and all other care entrances close at 7 p.m.