Church of Pines in Tyler partners with Tyler ISD Head Start to hold 4th annual Giving Hope event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Church of Pines in Tyler held its fourth annual Giving Hope event on Saturday. Each year they join forces with Tyler ISD to help make sure children get a Christmas.

This year, they partnered with Tyler ISD Head Start at Rice.

“So because we do serve low-income families a lot of my families are either not working at all or the jobs that they do have to go to strictly support the household needs. So this is going to take off some of that extra burden for them for Christmas and their kids,” said Kimberly Miller, Tyler ISD Head Start Program Social Service Worker.

Each family came in and was greeted by volunteers that checked them in and lead to a shopping buddy. They then got to go in and shop for free gifts for each one of their children.

They were given one small gift, two medium gifts, one large gift, and a Bible. Gifts ranged from card games, dolls, and scooters.

“We all as a church and as Christians have found hope in our relationship with Jesus and so this is just an opportunity for us to give that hope to people especially at the holiday season,” said Lead Pastor Les Harvey.

Pastor Harvey said the church wanted to make sure the heroes are the parents this Christmas. That’s why all gifts are wrapped, the child’s name is put on them, and they are placed in a bag for the parent to take home to put their names on.

This year Church of the Pines and Tyler ISD were able to help 18 families and 50 children. They are blessed they are able to help give the children and their parents a Christmas that may not have been able to be done.